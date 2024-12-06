Kyrgios, Bencic return to Australian Open with protected rankings

Kyrgios has not played in a Grand Slam since 2022 due to knee, foot and wrist injuries

(Reuters) - Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic will play their first Grand Slam after long absences at next month's Australian Open with protected rankings, tournament organisers said on Friday.

Kyrgios, who will play with a protected ranking of 21st, has not played in a Grand Slam since 2022 due to knee, foot and wrist injuries. Bencic, who gave birth to a daughter in April, will return with a special ranking of 15th.

"Kyrgios and Bencic are among six men and six women competing... using protected rankings, setting the main-draw entry ranking cut-off for both fields at world No. 98," the organisers said in a statement.

Former world number four Kei Nishikori will also play with a protected ranking, making his first appearance in the Australian Open men's singles since 2021, the statement added.

Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, who are at the top of the men's and women's rankings, will be the top seeds at Melbourne Park, with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic eyeing a record 11th Australian Open title.