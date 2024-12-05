PSG defenders Hernandez and Kimpembe return to squad after long-term injuries

(Reuters) - Paris St Germain defenders Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe have rejoined the side after long-term injuries but would require time to get into the groove, manager Luis Enrique said ahead of Friday's game at Auxerre.

Kimpembe has been on the sidelines for almost two years after rupturing his Achilles tendon in February last year while Hernandez underwent surgery in May after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament during PSG's Champions League first leg semi-final.

"These are players who are returning. Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe have readjusted to the team," Enrique told reporters on Thursday.

"They need rhythm, they lack the process of taking the time to train to be able to help the team. The injuries are a thing of the past and it is good news that they are back in the group."

PSG, who are undefeated in Ligue 1 and top the standings with 33 points from 13 games, are scheduled to play Auxerre, Lyon, and Monaco before the end of the year.

Luis Enrique said they have tough games ahead but the focus is to win against eighth-placed Auxerre who possess a good record at home.

"I think we have an intense schedule but the idea is more or less to control the players' workload and prepare for the matches properly," Luis Enrique said.

"It's a normal schedule. Auxerre is a team with very good results at home and difficult to play, they are well organised. We have to win.

"They've won a lot of home games. They're in a good period, they've mastered the side reversals well. They're on a good run, it's going to be difficult, there's no doubt about it."

PSG are doing well in Ligue 1 but are having a tough time in the Champions League, languishing in 25th place.

However, Luis Enrique said: "our problems are positive because we can overcome them.

"The season is still very good. We made mistakes in performances in the Champions League but it's a good season," the 54-year-old added.

"These results did not correspond to what I saw on the pitch."