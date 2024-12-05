Flagg leads the way as No. 9 Duke holds off Broome and No. 2 Auburn for an 84-78 win

Sports Sports Flagg leads the way as No. 9 Duke holds off Broome and No. 2 Auburn for an 84-78 win

That helped Duke keep tenuous control in front of its rowdy home crowd.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 13:44:54 PKT

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman sensation Cooper Flagg had 22 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 9 Duke push past No. 2 Auburn 84-78 on Wednesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

The preseason Associated Press All-American had 16 points after halftime to help the Blue Devils (6-2) hold off the Tigers and fellow All-American Johni Broome.

Broome had 20 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with 15 seconds left for the Tigers (7-1), who missed seven straight shots in the final 4 1/2 minutes.

That helped Duke keep tenuous control in front of its rowdy home crowd.

Still, the SEC won the intraconference series in a 14-2 romp, with Duke and Clemson registering the ACC’s lone wins.

