Overshown's flashy pick-6 boosts Cowboys in Thanksgiving win over Giants

The Dallas linebacker pulled it off

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DeMarvion Overshown wasn’t sure he could run down the pass he tipped and turn it into an interception for a touchdown.

The Dallas linebacker pulled it off, and now the chase is on for the Cowboys to try to dig out of a deep hole in pursuit of a fourth consecutive playoff trip, this time without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

Overshown’s dynamic pick-6 from 23 yards put Dallas in front for good, Rico Dowdle ran for a score in his first career 100-yard game and the Cowboys held on for a 27-20 Thanksgiving Day victory over the New York Giants.

Cooper Rush threw a TD pass, and Dowdle finished with 112 yards Thursday as the Cowboys (5-7) ended a six-game home losing streak going back to a wild-card playoff loss to Green Bay last season.

Dallas has consecutive victories coming off a five-game losing streak but still plenty of work ahead to get back in the postseason picture. Prescott tore a hamstring in Week 9 of what was already a reeling season.

“We just needed that one last week, kind of get the ball rolling, felt that victory feeling in the locker postgame last week,” Rush said of the wild 34-26 victory at Washington. “Everything’s kind of coming together, feeling good about it.”

Drew Lock, who started in place of the injured Tommy DeVito a week after the benching and subsequent release of Daniel Jones, lost a fumble following Overshown’s pick-6 in a seventh consecutive loss for the Giants (2-10).

