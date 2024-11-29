Love connects with Reed on 2 TDs as Packers use fast start to beat Dolphins 30-17

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love celebrated the Green Bay Packers’ victory on Thanksgiving by taking a bite out of a turkey leg and raising it in the air.

His feast was a long time coming.

Love led the Packers to a Thanksgiving Day triumph in Detroit last year but wasn’t given a turkey leg afterward, as is customary in these televised postgame interviews. His teammates vowed to make sure Love got a turkey leg this time, and he earned it by throwing two touchdown passes to Jayden Reed in a 30-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

“To be able to come in here, get the win, get the turkey leg after, it was very delicious,” said Love, who went 21 of 28 for 274 yards. “Just a little something to celebrate.”

Josh Jacobs brought a turkey platter into the locker room as Green Bay (9-3) commemorated a third straight victory. The Packers, who have won seven of their last eight games, built a 27-3 lead and made a goal-line stand to thwart a comeback attempt.

Miami (5-7) continued its recent history of struggling in cold weather. The kickoff temperature at Lambeau Field was 27 degrees (-2.7 Celsius) with 10 mph winds, light flurries and a wind chill of 18.

“I would say, from my standpoint and our team’s standpoint, we’re not going to use any of that as an excuse for why we didn’t get the start that we wanted,” said Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was 37 of 46 for 365 yards with two touchdowns despite getting sacked five times.

