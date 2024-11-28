Boise State withdraws from Mountain West volleyball tournament rather than play San Jose State

Sports Sports Boise State withdraws from Mountain West volleyball tournament rather than play San Jose State

San Jose State said it would issue a statement Thursday.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 28 Nov 2024 13:46:36 PKT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boise State, which twice boycotted regular-season matches with San Jose State, pulled out of the Mountain West women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday night even after securing a spot in the semifinals against the Spartans.

San Jose State, which received six forfeit victories because of boycotts from Mountain West opponents, is seeded second in the conference tournament and received a first-round bye. Now the Spartans will advance all the way to Saturday’s championship match rather than take the court Friday.

Boise State released a statement that read: “The decision to not continue to play in the 2024 Mountain West Volleyball Championship tournament was not an easy one. Our team overcame forfeitures to earn a spot in the tournament field and fought for the win over Utah State in the first round on Wednesday. They should not have to forgo this opportunity while waiting for a more thoughtful and better system that serves all athletes.”

San Jose State said it would issue a statement Thursday.

Boise State’s announcement came hours after the Broncos defeated Utah State 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 25-23 in the quarterfinals.

