Ugarte strikes late to hand Uruguay thrilling 3-2 win over Colombia

Uruguay hit back with two goals in a three minutes after the break

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Manuel Ugarte scored a last-gasp winner to give Uruguay a dramatic 3-2 home victory over Colombia at the Centenario Stadium in the South American World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The Manchester United midfielder grabbed the winner from close range 11 minutes into stoppage time to settle a thrilling contest and end Uruguay's four-game winless streak in their campaign to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

"Triumphs like today's are healing in the sense that they bring all the parties that are around such a strong feeling, as in Uruguay it is the national team," Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa told a news conference.

"It was essential to win again. Regardless of the way it happened, which was very exciting, it was a necessary victory. We are heading in the right direction."

Colombia opened the scoring just past the half-hour mark when attacking midfielder Juan Quintero sailed a stunning free-kick past the wall and into the net at the near post.

Uruguay hit back with two goals in a three minutes after the break, a cross coming off Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez and flying into his own net in the 57th minute before Rodrigo Aguirre edged the home side ahead with a smooth finish.

"I am very happy. I still can't get over what the match was like and what it was like to score a goal," an emotional 30-year-old Aguirre said after his international debut. "I'm very happy. I can't believe it."

In a pulsating finish, Colombia levelled the scores again six minutes into stoppage time with a goal from substitute winger Andres Gomez, which was upheld after a lengthy VAR review.

Ugarte, however, found the net for the first time in international football to secure a victory that puts Uruguay second in the standings on 19 points.

"It was an even, hard-fought match. We played well and we were able to dominate, but in some cases we had a few turnovers that cost us a lot," Colombia boss Nestor Lorenzo said.

"The way the goals came, you feel frustration and guilt, but then the team recovered and we got the equaliser and what happened at the end was frustrating, to be beaten like that."

Colombia also have 19 points but are third on goal difference, while Argentina remain leaders with 22 points, despite a 2-1 loss at Paraguay on Thursday.

Uruguay next play at third-placed Brazil on Tuesday, while Colombia host Ecuador.

Elsewhere, Peru and Chile played out a goalless draw in Lima, as both sides slipped further away from qualification spots.

Peru remain ninth with seven points, just one ahead of Chile.

The top six teams will qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.