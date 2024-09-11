Dutch find new strikers to fill Depay gap

Sports Sports Dutch find new strikers to fill Depay gap

Koeman said he was delighted with the performances of the pair in games against Bosnia and Germany

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 19:09:09 PKT

(Reuters) - Strong performances from Brian Brobbey and Joshua Zirkzee in the Netherlands' opening two games of the Nations League have eased worries about a lack of depth in the forward areas over the coming months.

Coach Ronald Koeman said he was delighted with the performances of the pair in games against Bosnia and Germany, tempering concerns about who might step in for Memphis Depay if the 30-year-old's club future remained uncertain.

Depay, second on the list of the Netherlands’ all-time scorers with 46 goals in 98 appearances, has since signed for Brazilian club Corinthians and will likely be back in contention for the Dutch once match fit.

Zirkzee, who signed for Manchester United in July, scored in his first start for the national team on Saturday when the Dutch opened their Nations League campaign with a 5-2 win over Bosnia in Eindhoven.

Ajax Amsterdam striker Brobbey, 22, got his chance to prove himself against Germany and proved a real handful for their defence in Tuesdays' 2-2 draw in Amsterdam, with his marker Jonathan Tah taken off at half-time.

"Tah was not substituted for nothing," said Koeman. "He pulled Brobbey’s shirt five times and committed a foul each time. Brobbey held him off very well.

"The second goal also came from Brobbey. I am super satisfied with him. He got his chance, and it was great that he took it like that. I am glad I chose him. He is fast and strong."

Zirkzee, 23, did not get a run out on Tuesday but was also praised by Koeman, who had announced beforehand that Zirkzee would start the first game and Brobbey the second.

"Joshua is strong and together with Tijjani Reijnders they formed a good team," said Koeman on Saturday.