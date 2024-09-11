Pakistan defeat Japan in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Sports Sports Pakistan defeat Japan in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

The Team Green beat Japan by 2-1 goals

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 17:38:21 PKT

(Dunya News) – Pakistan defeated Japan by 2-1 in Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament being played in China.

From Pakistan side, Ahmad Nadeem and Sufyan Khan netted one goal each while Raiki Fujishima scored one goal for Japan.

Pakistan will lock horns with hosts on Thursday.

The previous two matches played by Pakistan against South Korea and Malaysia ended in a draw.

India is the defending champion as they last year defeated Malaysia 4-3 in the final and won the fourth title , while Japan defeated South Korea 5-3 to bag the bronze medal.

In addition to Pakistan, teams from India, Korea, Malaysia, Japan and China are participating in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, which will be played from September 8 to September 17 in Holy Nabibor, China.

