Another AFCON blow for Ghana, Diaz rescues Morocco

Ghana played a 1-1 draw with lowly Niger in Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG (AFP) – A dismal start to 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying by star-studded Ghana continued on Monday when they conceded a late goal to only draw 1-1 with lowly Niger.

Defenders scored both goals in the Group F clash in Moroccan city Berkane with Alidu Seidu putting Ghana ahead on 44 minutes and Oumar Sako equalising after 81 minutes.

In Group B, top-ranked African team Morocco needed 93 minutes to break down stubborn minnows Lesotho in Agadir with Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz netting for a 1-0 win.

Ceding home advantage because they lack an international-standard stadium, Lesotho had been written off as no-hopers against opponents 135 places higher in the world rankings.

Niger were another nation unable to enjoy home advantage, moving their matchday two fixture to Morocco because they do not have a suitable venue.

But the Nigeriens shrugged off the handicap to snatch a point when Sako slammed the ball into the net after a goalmouth scramble following a corner.

Ghana, reeling from a shock 1-0 home loss to Angola last week in their opening qualifier, had gone ahead when Seidu scored with a deflected shot from the edge of the area.

The failure of four-time African champions Ghana to win either qualifier is baffling given their formidable line-up.

Five of the team that began against Niger -- Tariq Lamptey, Thomas Partey, Abdul Fatawu, Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo -- play in the Premier League.

A sixth starter against Angola from the Premier League, Jordan Ayew, was dropped by coach Otto Addo with Inaki Williams from La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao taking his place.

SENEGAL EDGE BURUNDI

Nine starters against Niger operate in England, Spain or France, leaving goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi and midfielder Majeed Ashimeru as the only two not with a top-five European league club.

Morocco, automatic AFCON qualifiers as 2025 hosts but playing to gain competitive match practice, kept many stars on the bench until early in the second half.

Sensing a shock outcome, coach Walid Regragui introduced four substitutes on 56 minutes, including Diaz, Youssef en-Nesyri and Hakim Ziyech.

The trio combined to win the match with a Ziyech cross chested back by En-Nesyri to Diaz, who beat Lesotho captain and goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane with a low shot into the corner.

Former champions Senegal made a disappointing debut last week, conceding an added-time goal to be held 1-1 at home by Burkina Faso.

Like Ghana, they were desperate for maximum points from their second outing, and achieved that goal by edging brave Burundi 1-0 through a 71st-minute penalty converted by Ismaila Sarr.

The spot kick was hotly disputed after a wild attempted clearance led to two-time African Footballer of the Year and Senegalese talisman Sadio Mane being injured.

Mane wanted to take the penalty after being treated, but the Egyptian referee insisted he leave the field temporarily, and recent Crystal Palace signing Sarr inherited the spot-kick duty.

Burundi hosted the Group L match in Malawi capital Lilongwe because no stadium in the tiny, landlocked central African country meets international standards.

After exceeding expectations by drawing in South Africa last week, Uganda went top of Group K by defeating Congo Brazzaville 2-0 in Kampala via goals from Aziz Kayondo and Jude Ssemugabi.

