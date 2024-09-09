Wordsmith Affan Salman makes Pakistan proud in scrabble competition

The 16-year-old lad wins 19 out of 23 games held in Colombo

COLOMBO (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Sunday won the World Youth Scrabble Championship in Colombo for the fifth time.

Pakistan is the only country to have won five scrabble titles.

Affan Salman, 16, won 19 out of 23 games held in Colombo. As many as 138 players took part in the World Youth Scrabble Championship which was held in Colombo.

Seven rounds were conducted during the last day of the competition.

The first World Youth Scrabble Championship was held in Wollongong, Australia in 2006.

Competitors from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, England, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, the Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobaggo, the United Arab Emirates and the United States took part in the annual tournament.

The WYSC is open to anyone under the age of 18 on Jan 1 of the year of each tournament.

The WYSC tournament has been held in Malaysia five times, Australia twice, Dubai twice and the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom once each.