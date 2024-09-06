Poland beat Scotland 3-2 with last-gasp penalty

Poland took the lead in the eighth minute through Sebastian Szymanski

GLASGOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Poland midfielder Nicola Zalewski scored a stoppage-time penalty to earn a 3-2 win over Scotland in their Nations League opener on Thursday after Robert Lewandowski also scored from the spot for the visitors.

Poland took the lead in the eighth minute through Sebastian Szymanski, who received a short pass from Lewandowski and struck from a distance, before Lewandowski doubled the advantage just before the break after Anthony Ralston fouled Zalewski.

Billy Gilmour pulled a goal back seconds after the interval, unleashing a low shot from a rebound, and Scott McTominay levelled in the 76th minute from close range before Zalewski converted the winner after being fouled by Grant Hanley.

Poland continue their fourth consecutive campaign in League A against Croatia on Sunday when Scotland, playing in the competition's top tier for the first time, travel to Portugal.