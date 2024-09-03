Al-Nassr sign defender Simakan from Leipzig

Reports said the deal was worth 45 million euros

Published On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 18:55:32 PKT

(Reuters) - Al-Nassr have signed French defender Mohamed Simakan from RB Leipzig, the Saudi Pro League club said on Monday.

The Bundesliga side confirmed on Friday that the defender had left with immediate effect after three years at the club.

The Saudi outfit did not disclose the contract length or fee paid but German media reported that the deal was worth 45 million euros ($49.82 million).

The 24-year-old made 122 appearances for Leipzig after joining on a five-year deal in 2021 from Strasbourg.

He represented France at youth level.