Former Ivory Coast defender Sol Bamba dead at 39 - clubs

LONDON (AFP) – Ex-Ivory Coast international defender Sol Bamba, who overcame cancer to resume his playing career, has died at the age of 39, his former clubs announced on Saturday.

"Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of former captain Sol Bamba at the age of 39," said a statement from the English side.

Bamba had been working with the coaching staff at Turkish side Adanaspor when he was taken ill on Friday.

"Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the match against Manisa Football Club yesterday, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there," said Adanaspor in a statement on social media.

"Our condolences to his family and our community."

Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 while with Cardiff City, but was declared cancer-free after a course of chemotherapy and returned to play again for the Welsh club as well as Middlesbrough.

France-born Bamba began his playing career at Paris St Germain before moving to Scotland.

He helped Dunfermline reach the Scottish Cup final before moving to Hibs and then Leicester in 2011.

Following spells in Turkey and Italy he joined Leeds, where he was club captain, while in his first full season at Cardiff he helped them clinch promotion to the Premier League.

He played more than 100 times for Cardiff.

Cardiff posted on X: "It is with the deepest sadness that we have learnt this evening about the passing of club legend, Sol Bamba.

"As a player and coach, Sol's impact on our football club was immeasurable. He was a hero to all of us, a leader in every dressing room and a true gentleman.

"Our thoughts are with his friends, family and everyone lucky enough to know and love Sol."

Bamba represented the Ivory Coast at the 2008 Olympics and played in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, winning 46 international caps in total.