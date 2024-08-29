Taliban Government declares Mixed Martial Arts contrary to Islamic Law

Sports Sports Taliban Government declares Mixed Martial Arts contrary to Islamic Law

Officials from Afghanistan's Ministry of Sports announced the ban through a statement.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 11:58:06 PKT

KABUL (Web Desk) — The Afghan Taliban government has imposed a ban on Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), declaring the sport to be un-Islamic.

According to a report from a foreign news agency, officials from Afghanistan's Ministry of Sports announced the ban through a statement.

The decision followed an investigation by the Ministry Minister of Preaching and Guidance, Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Evil, and the Afghan police, which assessed MMA in the context of Islamic and Sharia laws.

The statement revealed that the investigation uncovered several aspects of the sport that were deemed inconsistent with Islamic teachings and Sharia principles. Consequently, the government has prohibited the practice of MMA in Afghanistan.

