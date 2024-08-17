PSG sign midfielder Doue from Rennes

Sports Sports PSG sign midfielder Doue from Rennes

Doue signed a contract with PSG until 2029 in a deal reportedly worth 50 million euros

Follow on Published On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 17:42:23 PKT

(Reuters) - Paris St Germain have signed 19-year-old midfielder Desire Doue from Rennes on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.

Doue, who had been at Rennes since the age of five, signed a contract with PSG until 2029 in a deal reportedly worth 50 million euros ($55.14 million), according to French media.

"It is a great joy to join Paris St Germain. I feel excitement but also a lot of happiness and pride. It's a dream come true today," Doue said in a club statement.

Doue made his senior debut for Rennes in 2022 and in the last two seasons has made 57 league appearances, scoring seven goals. He was part of the French team which won a silver medal at the Olympic Games this month.

PSG began their title defence with a 4-1 win away to Le Havre on Friday.