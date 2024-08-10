Arshad Nadeem's return schedule announced after historic Paris Olympics

Sports Sports Arshad Nadeem's return schedule announced after historic Paris Olympics

Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will arrive in Lahore via Istanbul at 1 AM on Saturday night.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 10 Aug 2024 09:56:00 PKT

FRANCE (Web Desk) – The schedule for Arshad Nadeem’s return to Pakistan, following his historic performance at the Paris Olympics, has been released.

According to media reports, gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will arrive in Lahore via Istanbul at 1 AM on Saturday night.

Chairman of South Asian Athletics, Mohammad Akram Sahi, would be accompanying Arshad Nadeem on his return.

Akram Sahi mentioned that Arshad Nadeem had brought great joy to the nation, and his reception would be historic.

On his return, Arshad Nadeem would receive an unprecedented welcome, and his coach, Salman Butt, will also arrive with him.

Preparations for Arshad Nadeem's reception were underway by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan.

The Punjab Sports Board was also busy preparing for the national hero's welcome.

At the Paris Olympics 2024, Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem not only secured a gold medal with a throw of 92.97 meters but also set a new Olympic record.

This marked the first time in Pakistan's history that an athlete had won an individual gold medal at the Olympic Games.

Arshad Nadeem's Olympic Record

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem shattered the Olympic record with a humongous 92.97m throw in Javelin final to win the Gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

Arshad Nadeem now becomes the first individual Olympic gold medallist from Pakistan. Arshad Nadeem broke the previous Olympic record of 90.57 - set in 2008 Beijing Olympics by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen.

Neeraj Chopra came up with a season best throw of 89.45m to clinch silver. Grenada's Anderson Peters fetched the bronze medal with a throw of 88.54m.

Arshad Nadeem breached the 90-metre mark twice. One was 92.97m (second attempt) and the other was 91.79m (sixth and last attempt).