Arshad Nadeem's return schedule announced after historic Paris Olympics
Sports
Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will arrive in Lahore via Istanbul at 1 AM on Saturday night.
FRANCE (Web Desk) – The schedule for Arshad Nadeem’s return to Pakistan, following his historic performance at the Paris Olympics, has been released.
According to media reports, gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will arrive in Lahore via Istanbul at 1 AM on Saturday night.
Chairman of South Asian Athletics, Mohammad Akram Sahi, would be accompanying Arshad Nadeem on his return.
Akram Sahi mentioned that Arshad Nadeem had brought great joy to the nation, and his reception would be historic.
On his return, Arshad Nadeem would receive an unprecedented welcome, and his coach, Salman Butt, will also arrive with him.
Preparations for Arshad Nadeem's reception were underway by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan.
The Punjab Sports Board was also busy preparing for the national hero's welcome.
At the Paris Olympics 2024, Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem not only secured a gold medal with a throw of 92.97 meters but also set a new Olympic record.
This marked the first time in Pakistan's history that an athlete had won an individual gold medal at the Olympic Games.