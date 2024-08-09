Arshad Nadeem's mother touches hearts with her words for Neeraj Chopra

'He is also like my son,' says Razia Parveen about Indian athlete

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The mother of star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who ended Pakistan’s 32-year Olympic medal drought, has showered love on Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra, the runner up of javelin final.

Razia Parveen, in an interview, said his son and Chopra are both friends and brothers. "He is also like my son,” she added.

“Wins and losses are matters of destiny. May Allah bless him, may he win medals. I've also prayed for Neeraj," she expressed as relatives are gathered at her home to celebrate the historic victory of Arshad Nadeem.

She thanked people of Pakistan for supporting Nadeem and highlighted that her son worked hard for the day.

A day earlier, Arshad Nadeem shattered the Olympic record with a humongous 92.97m throw in Javelin final to win the Gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Nadeem now becomes the first individual Olympic gold medallist from Pakistan. Arshad Nadeem broke the previous Olympic record of 90.57 - set in 2008 Beijing Olympics by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen.

Neeraj Chopra came up with a season best throw of 89.45m to clinch silver. Grenada's Anderson Peters fetched the bronze medal with a throw of 88.54m.

Arshad Nadeem breached the 90-metre mark twice. One was 92.97m (second attempt) and the other was 91.79m (sixth and last attempt).

