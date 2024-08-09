Arshad Nadeem breaks into 'tears of gold' after historic win

Nadeem has made history by bringing home the first ever Individual Olympic gold

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 09 Aug 2024 12:47:55 PKT

PARIS (Web Desk) - Pakistan's javelin star Arshad Nadeem burst into tears after his epoch-making win in the men's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The 27-years-old became the first individual athlete to win a gold medal for Pakistan by launching a record 92.97-metre throw.

A video of Nadeem is doing the rounds after his historic win in the javelin throw event. It shows the young athlete breaking down in happy tears while wrapped in the green flag.

Last time Pakistan won gold medal, it was in the national sport, hockey, in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games.



