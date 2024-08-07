Emotional Freddie Freeman gets hug from Bryce Harper in return to Dodgers as ailing son recovers

Sports Sports Emotional Freddie Freeman gets hug from Bryce Harper in return to Dodgers as ailing son recovers

Freeman received a standing ovation in his first at-bat

Follow on Published On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 12:38:30 PKT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman singled and got a hug from Phillies star Bryce Harper in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup on Monday night after missing eight games to be with his ailing 3-year-old son, who is out of danger after a serious medical diagnosis.

“I’m back,” he said before the Dodgers’ 5-3 victory, “so that means good things are happening at the Freeman home.”

Freeman received a standing ovation in his first at-bat. The Phillies joined the applause from their dugout. The pitch clock was stopped as he stepped out of the batter’s box, removed his helmet and waved to the crowd, then touched his right hand to his heart.

“It means a lot that the Phillies were respectful of that situation,” Freeman said. “I wasn’t expecting it, but very much appreciated from the Dodgers fans. They made it really hard to hit in that first at-bat, but that’s a good thing.”

The response clearly moved Freeman, who took several deep breaths before stepping in against Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola.

“I was doing OK tipping my hat and then my dad was sitting first row with my stepmom,” he said. “He was, I don’t know if I could call him crying, but he was choked up and teary-eyed and that’s what really got me going.”

