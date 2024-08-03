Rui Hachimura makes early Olympic exit and has left Japan's men's basketball team with calf injury

Sports Sports Rui Hachimura makes early Olympic exit and has left Japan's men's basketball team with calf injury

Japan is 0-2 in group play

Follow on Published On: Sat, 03 Aug 2024 13:37:09 PKT

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — The Paris Olympics are over early for Japan’s Rui Hachimura.

Japan’s basketball federation said in a statement Friday morning that Hachimura will sit out its game against Brazil due to a left calf injury.

The team said that Hachimura felt discomfort in his calf fallowing Japan’s 94-90 overtime loss to France on Tuesday. He received an MRI confirming an injury to his gastrocnemius muscle. He has since left the team.

“As my injury required early treatment, I was unfortunately unable to accompany the team in accordance with NBA/FIBA rules,”

Hachimura, who plays for the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, said in a statement. “I would like to thank all the spectators who supported me at the venue, basketball fans around the world, and all the fans in Japan. I think that together with my teammates, we played a very good game for Japanese basketball. I am proud to have been able to play as a member of Akatsuki Japan.”

Hachimura played 29 minutes in the loss to France, scoring a game-high 24 points.

Japan is 0-2 in group play. The winner of its matchup with Brazil (0-2) will finish third in Group B. The loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

