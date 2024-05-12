PM Shehbaz announces Rs1mn for each hockey player

Japan beat Pakistan by 4-1 in a penalty shootout

LAHORE – Pakistan hockey team on Sunday received a warm reception, hailed as heroes for their performance at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

After demonstrating outstanding performance in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament, the national hockey team arrived in Lahore with a silver medal.

At Allama Iqbal Airport, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood, Hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid, HEC Director Sports Javaid Memon, former captain Akhtar Rasool, Shabaz Senior, and a large number of hockey family members were present to welcome the national players.

Rana Mashhood announced a prize of Rs one million for each player on behalf of the prime minister.

According to Rana Mashhood, on May 15, the Prime Minister's patron-in-chief for hockey will meet the national team at the Prime Minister's House.

In a thrilling final showdown, Japan secured victory over Pakistan in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final, triumphing 4-1 in a penalty shootout.

