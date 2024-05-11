Pakistan in Azlan Shah cup final after 13 years

Pakistan in Azlan Shah cup final after 13 years

The final is being played in Ipoh, Malaysia at 5:30pm Pakistan Standard Time

Pakistan will flex their muscle against Japan in the final

The team has beaten Malaysia, South Korea and Canada

MALAYSIA (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Japan will play the final of the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey tournament today (Saturday).

The final of the tournament is being played in Ipoh, Malaysia at 5:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan have qualified for the final after 13 years. The team last played the final in 2011 when they faced defeat at the hands of Australia.

On Friday, the match between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw by 1-1 goal. The match ended in a draw, with both sides securing one point each, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) said in a social media post.

Pakistan have already won their matches against Malaysia, South Korea and Canada. The match between Pakistan and Japan ended in a draw.

Pakistan with 11 points is leading the table points as the Team Green remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.