Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup: Pakistan vs New Zealand match ends in draw

The team Green will take on Japan in final of the tournament on May 11

Fri, 10 May 2024 16:45:37 PKT

IPOH, Malaysia (Dunya News) – The match between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw by 1-1 goal in 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup at Ipoh in Malaysia on Friday.

Pakistan with 11 points is leading in the table points as the Team Green remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

The match ended in a draw, with both sides securing one point each, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) said in a social media post.

Pakistan and Japan have already qualified for final of the Cup which will be played tomorrow May 11 at 5:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.