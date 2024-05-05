Pakistan beat South Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

National team will play their third match against Japan on May 7

(Web Desk) – Pakistan Sunday thrashed South Korea by 4-0 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup, getting their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Arshad Liaquat, Ghazanfar Ali, Hanan Shahid and Sufiyan Ali scored one goal each for the Green Shirts. Pakistan defeated hosts Malaysia 5-4 in their first match.

The national team will play their third match against Japan on May 7. The team's fourth match will be against Canada on May 8 and New Zealand on May 10.

Rana Mashhood, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, expressed happiness over the team's second victory, stating that when the team selection and decisions are made on merit, such results occur.

He expressed confidence that the national team would continue to perform better in the upcoming matches.

