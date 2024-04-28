Tottenham need Romero qualities, says Postecoglou

Published On: Sun, 28 Apr 2024 22:37:27 PKT

LONDON (Reuters) - Cristian Romero has had his critics this season but Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou wishes the Argentine's fighting qualities could be spread around the rest of his squad.

The World Cup winner sparked a late Tottenham fightback against Arsenal on Sunday with a goal following an error by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

It could not prevent a 3-2 defeat that left Tottenham's hopes of a top-four finish hanging by a thread, but Romero's display was a highlight for the hosts.

"He was outstanding. He's a World Cup winner and I've just got to get some of what's in him into some of the others," Postecoglou told reporters.

Romero's feisty personality has led to problems since joining the club and he has picked up 22 yellow cards and two reds in his 77 Premier League appearances.

He is clearly a classy performer though and Tottenham will need him if they are to improve next season.

Sunday's defeat summed up Tottenham's season. They dominated at times and played some enterprising football but were picked off all too easily by a clinical Arsenal side who secured the win that kept them ahead in the title race.

"It's disappointing. The outcome was disappointing. We wanted to win today for our supporters and for the club. We didn't do that and whatever I think about the performance it's still the outcome that sits on you," Postecoglou said.



"I thought our general football was good, was decent. We controlled the game for long periods for the most part but we know that. We know we're a team that can do that."

Two of Arsenal's goals came from corners, the first an own goal by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and then one from Kai Havertz with Bukayo Saka's goal on the counter-attack in between.

Postecoglou, however, said he was not obsessing about his side's problems in dealing with set-pieces.