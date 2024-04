Brazilian umpire suspended until 2031 for corruption and betting violations

(Reuters) - Brazilian umpire Antonio Casa has been suspended for seven years and six months after admitting to charges of corruption and betting-related violations, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Monday.

The national-level official was also fined $8,000 and given a suspended penalty of $17,001 for breaching the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP), the ITIA added.

"Casa admitted to seven breaches of the TACP, including attempting to commit a corruption offense, manipulation of match scoring for betting purposes, and facilitation of betting," the ITIA said.

The suspended umpire will be barred from officiating or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by ITIA members until Sept. 27, 2031.