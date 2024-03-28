Thorns make F Sophia Smith NWSL's highest-paid player

While Smith's deal runs through the 2025 season, the contract will include an option for 2026

(Reuters) - The Portland Thorns signed forward Sophia Smith to a two-year contract extension Tuesday, making her the highest paid player in the NWSL, ESPN reported.

While Smith's deal runs through the 2025 season, the contract will include an option for 2026.

Financial terms were not disclosed, with ESPN reporting that multiple sources have confirmed Smith will be paid more per season than any other player.

"I'm excited to call Portland home and extend my time with the Thorns," Smith said in a release. "The support from the fans, city and club have been tremendous and I'm looking forward to being a part of its next chapter."

Mallory Swanson of the Chicago Red Stars, Racheal Kundananji of Bay FC and Barbra Banda of the Orlando Pride all have signed multi-year deals worth anywhere from $2 million to $2.5 million through the length of their contracts.

Smith, 23, is tied for the NWSL lead early in the season with two goals in two games, both of which were losses for the Thorns. Currently in her fifth NWSL season, Smith has scored 40 goals as a member of the club, across all competitions. Her 11 goals last season earned the league's Golden Boot award.

In 2022, Smith became the youngest player to win the NWSL MVP award, while leading the club to a championship.

Also a member of the United States women's national team since 2020, Smith has scored 16 goals in 44 international appearances.

Smith was drafted No. 1 overall by the Thorns in 2020, making her the first teenager drafted into the league after two seasons at Stanford.