Canada beat Trinidad and Tobago to secure Copa America berth

Sports Sports Canada beat Trinidad and Tobago to secure Copa America berth

Canada dominated the first half yet managed just two shots on target before the break

Follow on Published On: Sun, 24 Mar 2024 09:07:42 PKT

(Reuters) – Canada beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 on Saturday in Frisco, Texas to secure a spot in this year's Copa America where they will play the tournament's opening match against Lionel Messi and World Cup champions Argentina.

Cyle Larin and Jacob Shaffelburg each scored for Canada in a CONCACAF Nations League playoff match that was a qualifier for the June 20-July 14 Copa America being held in 14 cities across the United States.

The game was Canada's second and final chance to secure a Copa America berth after failing to do so last November when they lost a Nations League quarter-final to Jamaica.

With the win, Canada will be added to Group A of the Copa America alongside Argentina, Chile and Peru.

Canada dominated the first half yet managed just two shots on target before the break. Trinidad and Tobago had a great chance to go ahead early on from a Levi Garcia breakaway but he dragged his shot wide to the right in the 18th minute.

Larin found the breakthrough for Canada in the 61st minute when the all-time leading scorer for the men's national team fired home from the centre of the box and into the far corner. The goal was Larin's 29th for the national team.

The game opened up in the closing minutes when Shaffelburg sealed the deal with a powerful stoppage-time shot he sent into the top left corner to seal the win.

Major League Baseball launched a probe into Shohei Ohtani, one of the biggest names in baseball, and his long-time interpreter Ippei Mizuhara on Friday.

