Susie Wolff takes legal action against FIA over conflict of interest probe

Susie Wolff branded the allegations as "intimidatory and misogynistic"

Follow on Published On: Thu, 21 Mar 2024 09:21:57 PKT

London (AFP) – Susie Wolff, director of Formula One's academy series for aspiring female drivers, has taken legal action against motorsport's governing body the FIA over a controversial inquiry into her conduct last year.

Wolff and her husband, Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff, were the subject of an investigation into claims of an alleged conflict of interest.

The probe arose in December after a magazine report claimed that other team principals were concerned Toto Wolff was benefiting from information shared by his wife.

But the FIA ended its investigation just two days after announcing its compliance department was looking into the matter. Both Formula 1 and Mercedes strongly rejected the accusations and made clear their frustration with the FIA's handling of the matter.

All the other nine F1 teams then issued identically worded statements clarifying they had made no complaints to the FIA about the Wolffs' relationship and were "pleased and proud to support F1 Academy and its managing director".

In a social media post at the time, Susie Wolff branded the allegations as "intimidatory and misogynistic". The former Williams development driver confirmed herself on Wednesday that she had launched a criminal complaint against the FIA.

"I can confirm that I personally filed a criminal complaint in the French courts on the 4th of March in relation to the statements made about me by the FIA last December," Susie Wolff posted on X.

"There has still not been any transparency or accountability in relation to the conduct of the FIA and its personnel in this matter.

"I feel more than ever it is important to stand up, call out improper behaviour and make sure people are held to account. Whilst some may think silence absolves them from responsibility - it does not."