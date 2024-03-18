Turkish league violence unacceptable, says FIFA chief Infantino

Sports Sports Turkish league violence unacceptable, says FIFA chief Infantino

It came after there have been other violent incidents in the Turkish league this season

Follow on Published On: Mon, 18 Mar 2024 17:30:18 PKT

ANKARA (Reuters) - Violence in the Turkish Super Lig is "unacceptable", FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Monday as he called on authorities to take action following a brawl after Fenerbahce's 3-2 win at Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor fans stormed on to the pitch after the final whistle on Sunday and attacked visiting Fenerbahce players who fought back to defend themselves.

It came after there have been other violent incidents in the Turkish league this season, including an attack on a referee by a club president and protests against refereeing decisions.

Turkish police detained 12 fans following the incident, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on X, opens new tab on Monday.

Fenerbahce players left Trabzon by private plane on Sunday night, accompanied by extensive security measures.

"The violence witnessed after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce is absolutely unacceptable- on or off the field, it has no place in our sport or society," Infantino said in a statement.

"All players have to be safe and secure to play the game which brings such joy to so many people all over the world."

"I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels and for the perpetrators of the shocking events in Trabzon to be held accountable for their actions."

"We are going through a period that Turkish football is now completely fed by chaos, where tensions are constantly high, and where we cannot use the healing power of football," Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci told reporters on Sunday.

"I don't understand why this place is so tense. Don't we have the right to celebrate? We need to overcome these things. We need to be tolerant towards each other and have common sense," Fenerbahce manager Ismail Kartal told reporters.

"We are in contact with our representatives and state authorities regarding the incidents that took place during and after the match," The Turkish Football Federation said in a statement.