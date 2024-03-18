Giakoumakis on target again as Atlanta and Cincinnati enjoy MLS wins

Miami (AFP) – Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis scored his fourth goal of the season as Atlanta United beat Orlando City 2-0 in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

Former Celtic forward Giakoumakis scored a hat trick in last week's 4-1 win over New England and his deadly touch in front of goal was on full show again.

The 29-year-old created Atlanta's opener in the ninth minute, finding Saba Lobjanidze with a defense-splitting pass with the outside of his foot, and the Georgian international made no mistake.

Orlando's Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese produced a superb double-save just before the break to keep the Florida side in the game, keeping out headers from Stian Gregersen and Xande Silva.

But there was nothing Gallese could do about Giakoumakis's strike in the 71st minute that settled the contest -- the Atlanta forward finding the top corner with a firmly struck side-foot effort from the edge of the box.

Orlando, tipped by many to be contenders for MLS Cup this season, have just a solitary point from the opening four games. Atlanta have two wins and a draw from three outings so far.

After a trip to Mexico for a CONCACAF Champions Cup loss to Monterrey on Thursday, FC Cincinnati started with MLS Most Valuable Player Luciano Acosta on the bench, but the Argentine's 45 minutes on the field proved decisive.

Acosta, a half-time substitute, went close to creating an opener when he burst forward from midfield and fed compatriot Luca Orellano, who slotted home only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Cincinnati got in front thanks to a header from Japanese forward Yuya Kubo in the 52nd minute before, two minutes later, Acosta doubled the advantage with a low drilled free-kick.

New England's Italian forward Giacomo Vrioni took advantage of some sloppy Cincy defending to pull one back in the 62nd and the Revolution went close to an equalizer but Tomas Chancalay chip over the advancing keeper Roman Celentano struck the bar.

Inter Miami and the Columbus Crew are atop the Eastern Conference on 10 points, although Miami have played five games and the Crew just four.

Minnesota United are surprise leaders of the Western Conference with 10 points from four games after a surprise win Saturday over Los Angeles FC.