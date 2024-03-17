Ski jumping-Bloodied Norwegian Opseth sets world record

(Reuters) – Norwegian ski jumper Silje Opseth set a women's world record when she flew 230.5 metres down the Monsterbakken in Vikersund, Norway on Sunday.

The 24-year-old jumped 236 metres in the trial run but fell on landing, sustaining bloody injuries to her face. But that did not stop Opseth setting a world record with her final jump.

Fellow Norwegian Eirin Maria Kvandal was the overall winner of the first ever women's Ski Flying World Cup, with flights of 202 and 212 metres. Ema Klinec of Slovenia took third place.

Klinec held the previous world record, achieving 226 metres at the same location a year ago.