Liverpool want to win every trophy for Klopp, defender Bradley says

Klopp announced in January he will step down at the end of the season

(Reuters) - Liverpool want to give manager Juergen Klopp a proper send-off by winning every trophy available to them, defender Conor Bradley said after their 6-1 Europa League victory over Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Klopp announced in January he will step down at the end of the season, saying he was running out of energy after eight years in charge.

League Cup winners Liverpool reached the Europa League quarter-finals with an 11-1 aggregate victory over the Czech side. They are also level on points with Premier League leaders Arsenal and have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.

"He's been the only manager I've known at this club, so for him to be leaving is sad," 20-year-old Bradley told TNT Sports. "We just want to win every trophy we can for him and give him the best send-off we can."

Liverpool travel to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday before hosting Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on March 31.