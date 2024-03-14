Belgium coach Tedesco extends contract, De Bruyne to miss England friendly

Sports Sports Belgium coach Tedesco extends contract, De Bruyne to miss England friendly

Tedesco took over from Roberto Martinez after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Follow on Published On: Thu, 14 Mar 2024 16:35:53 PKT

(Reuters) - Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco's contract has been extended for two more years to take them to the 2026 World Cup, officials said on Thursday, but he will be without talisman Kevin De Bruyne for friendlies with Ireland and England this month.

Tedesco took over from Roberto Martinez after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and Belgium have not lost in his 10 games in charge so far, though a fallout with their usual first choice keeper means Thibaut Courtois has not been selected during his tenure.

Tedesco steered Belgium to an easy qualification for Euro 2024 as they topped their group with 20 out of 24 points.

Belgium's Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne has been left out of the latest squad as a precaution due to a slight groin strain.

“I don't know if there is a connection to his hamstring injury. It is now a problem on the groin that he struggled with in the last few matches,” Tedesco told reporters on Thursday.

“Yesterday I spoke to the doctor and Kevin and we decided the risk is too great. It is our responsibility to take into account the player but also the player's club.

“It is better to give him time to recover well at City and then have him ready for the European Championship. We can't take a risk now and certainly not with Kevin.”

Belgium play Ireland in Dublin on March 23 before a high-profile meeting with England at Wembley three days later.

Belgium squad:

Goalkeepers: Arnaud Bodart, Koen Casteels, Thomas Kaminski, Matz Sels

Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Koni De Winter, Zeno Debast, Wout Faes, Thomas Meunier, Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen

Midfielders: Olivier Deman, Jeremy Doku, Dodi Lukebakio, Orel Mangala, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans, Arthur Vermeeren, Aster Vranckx

Forwards: Johan Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi, Charles De Ketelaere, Romelu Lukaku, Loïs Openda, Leandro Trossard