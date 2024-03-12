Tight race fuelling City title bid, says Walker

City, who have won three league titles in a row, are third on 63 points

(Reuters) - The top three clubs being separated by just one point in the standings is great for the Premier League and should motivate Manchester City to go after a fourth league title, City defender Kyle Walker said.

Walker's side left Anfield with one point on Sunday, resulting in Arsenal going to the top of the table and Liverpool coming in second on goal difference.

City, who have won three league titles in a row, are third on 63 points, one point behind the top two teams with 10 games left to be played in the closest title race since 2014.

"It's great for the League - to have three teams so close, at the top of their game with great players, it's a great spectacle," Walker told the club's website of the draw at Anfield.

"We need to make sure we're there and fighting until the end as we always do. To win four (league titles) which no one has ever done, that's what we are striving for - that's our hunger."

City host Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter finals on Saturday and face title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad stadium after the international break on March 31.