Jabeur would fully back WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia

INDIAN WELLS, California (Reuters) - Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on Wednesday said she would be fully supportive of the Women's Tennis Association if it decides to move the prestigious WTA Finals to Saudi Arabia this year.

The debate over hosting the event in the Gulf country has intensified, especially after notable opposition from tennis greats Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, who expressed opposition in the Washington Post in January.

"I think I'm the first player who would be supportive of going to Saudi," she told reporters at Indian Wells.

"The country is evolving. I know that other people have a different opinion, which is normal, but I've been there a couple of times and I've seen how amazing people are, how women are getting more and more rights.

"As a female tennis player I feel it's time to go there, it's time to give the opportunity to women who dream of being tennis players."

WTA was lauded by human rights advocates for suspending its tournaments in China due to concerns over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai and risks angering those same activists by embracing Riyadh.

WTA chief Steve Simon previously told Reuters that no decision had yet been made over the 2024 edition of the Finals. He also said last year that the kingdom presented "big issues" and the matter is being discussed with various groups.

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in sports like soccer, Formula One and golf over the last few years. However, critics have accused the country of using sport to cover up its poor record on human rights and equality issues.

Saudi Arabia denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws. Last August, the men's ATP Tour revealed a five-year agreement with Saudi Arabia to host its Next Gen Finals.

In 2021 Jabeur became the first Arab woman to crack the top 10 and has reached as high as number two. The three-time Grand Slam finalist takes on American Katie Volynets in the second round on Friday.