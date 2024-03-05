Nadal hopes to leave Indian Wells unscathed with focus on claycourt season

Sports Sports Nadal hopes to leave Indian Wells unscathed with focus on claycourt season

Rafa Nadal on Monday said he hopes to avoid any injury setbacks at Indian Wells.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 05 Mar 2024 08:01:57 PKT

LAS VEGAS (AFP) - Rafa Nadal said he hopes to avoid any injury setbacks at Indian Wells so he can be fully fit for the upcoming claycourt season in what could be his final year on the ATP Tour.

The 37-year-old, who has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles on the red clay of Roland Garros, has suggested his career could be coming to a close and missed this year's Australian Open due to pain in his surgically repaired hip.

"For me, the priority is to try to get out of Indian Wells unscathed," Nadal was quoted as saying on Eurosport ahead of his exhibition match against fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas on Sunday.

"Whatever has to be left, leave it in the clay season, which may or may not be the last, I have not decided 100 per cent. At the moment things are going that way," Nadal said in Spanish at a press conference ahead of the Netflix Slam event.

"I'm not saying goodbye because then I'd say I'm not playing anymore. This is an important point and I don't want to say it because I'm not 100 per cent clear about it.

"In the last two years, I haven't been able to play. Life is showing you the path."

Former world number one Nadal is a three-time Indian Wells champion and plays his first round match on Thursday at the tournament in the Southern California desert.

He has previously said his goal was to play the French Open and the Paris Olympics this year.

"How did I imagine my farewell? At first, I didn't imagine it because when you start to imagine something, it means that the closer you are to it," he said.

"It wasn't something I had in mind. I would like to say goodbye well, being competitive and enjoying myself on the court. Whether that can be or not, time will tell."

NADAL HAILS 'AMAZING' ALCARAZ

Rafa Nadal said one good thing about nearing the end of his career is that he will not have to face Carlos Alcaraz too many times after the 37-year-old Spaniard lost to his compatriot in an exhibition match in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, added that the future of Spanish tennis was in good hands with the 20-year-old. Alcaraz has already won majors at the U.S. Open and Wimbledon and is ranked number two in the world behind Novak Djokovic.

"It's a good thing that as a player I will not face him many times," said Nadal, who expects to retire in 2024 after a series of injuries limited his appearances on the circuit.

"As a fan, I will enjoy watching him for many years hopefully.

"In Spain, we should be very, very happy about having someone like Carlos coming.

"He's an amazing player. He's only 20-years-old and he's already won two Grand Slams and a couple of important tournaments."

Nadal, who spent almost a year on the sidelines with a hip flexor injury before suffering a muscle injury at the start of this season, said he felt "much better than expected" during the exhibition match.

Nadal and world number two Alcaraz are next in action at the Masters tournament at Indian Wells.

