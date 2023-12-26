Victoria, Beckham celebrate Christmas with their kids, and new pet chickens!

The fashion designer gave her husband some feathery new family members for Christmas this year

LONDON, Britain (Web Desk) - This year, the Beckhams are celebrating Christmas Day with some new feathery friends.

Victoria Beckham, 49, gave her social media followers a look at her lively gift to husband David Beckham with an Instagram Reel of him feeding a number of clucking chickens. “What do you get @davidbeckham for Christmas??” the former Spice Girl playfully pondered in her caption.

“I got some chickens and a cockerel,” says David, 48, who can be seen wearing a Santa hat while sprinkling seeds.

David Beckham, the CEO of Inter Miami, taking to Instagram also expressed his gratitude for his family in a heartwarming post featuring photos of himself with his family.

The former England captain shared a series of photos featuring himself with each of his children and some family photos. The post on Instagram was captioned: "Merry Christmas to my amazing family & feeling very thankful for everything they do for me, love you all."

The photo dump started with a beautiful picture of David and his wife Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl and fashion designer.

Meanwhile, Victoria zooms in on the former soccer pro and the farmyard flock peeking out of a large wooden structure. From behind her camera lens, the fashion designer dubs them “Beckham chickens” and observes that they’re “a bit camera shy.”

Beyond the coop, Posh and Becks soaked up some quality time with their own brood of kids. Victoria shared two family portraits to celebrate the season. In one snap, the longtime couple cuddled up with all four of their kids: sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.

Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz was featured in her mother-in-law’s second post of the day. “Happy Christmas!! Lots of love from the Beckham’s [sic] and the Peltz Beckhams!!! Kisses,” Victoria wrote alongside the group photo, which was missing only Romeo, who plays soccer for Brentford F.C.

“I hope everyone has a blessed day,” Peltz wrote, reposting Victoria’s second snap on her Instagram Story. “Love you all so much.”

The Beckham family’s festivities have been in full swing for a few days. On Saturday, the singer shared a carousel of photos from a pre-holiday photo session. Romeo was once again missing from the shots, but his parents, three siblings and sister-in-law Nicola posed in coordinating Santa Claus hats and pajama bottoms.

“Santa came early in Miami!!!” Victoria wrote on Instagram, adding, “We miss u @romeobeckham xx.”

Before they got cozy by the tree in their pajamas, the family vacationed in the Bahamas and let loose on the beach. Victoria shared an Instagram Story of her and Peltz dancing together in the sand as the sun set behind them.

"Love you," Victoria wrote on top of the clip, tagging her daughter-in-law and adding, "We hadn't drunk much at all!"