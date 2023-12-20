England keeper Earps crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year

LONDON (Reuters) - England women's goalkeeper Mary Earps was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Tuesday, edging cricketer Stuart Broad into second place.

Earps helped England to the World Cup final in Australia and saved a penalty in the 1-0 defeat by Spain.

The 30-year-old was named the best keeper at the tournament to claim the Golden Gloves award, conceding only four goals.

"It's not been the easiest journey and I wouldn't be here without my loved ones in my corner, who have been with me through the really not so great times,"

Manchester United keeper Earps told the audience. "The last two years have been unbelievable, I've done more than I could have ever imagined."

Earps follows Lionesses team mate Beth Mead who won the prestigious BBC award last year.

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson came in third in the vote.