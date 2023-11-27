Fagerli, Mnich clinch World Freestyle Football titles

Fagerli defeated French rising star Tristan Gac in the final at Nairobi

NAIRBI (Web Desk) – Norwegian Erlend Fagerli has won his 10th title of the World Freestyle Football (WFF) Championship after beating French rising star Tristan Gac in the final at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi.

With the win Erlend confirmed his status of greatest of all time clinching his 10th title back to Norway, while Polish icon Aguska Mnich conquered her sixth World Championship.

The 2023 edition of the World Freestyle Football Championship, organised by the World Freestyle Football Association together with prestigious Kenyan agency Homeboyz, was the first World Final to take place under the new competitive structure of the Pulse Series, with qualification events happening across all continents in the world.

The attending spectators also witnessed the extraordinary feat of Polish superstar Aguska Mnich, who beat Dutch powerhouse Jasmijn Janssen in the female final and secured her sixth World Championship.

Laura Biondo, from Venezuela, and Jesse Marlet, from the Netherlands, took the bronze medals in their respective categories.

For the first time as well, the event was broadcast on the TikTok channel of Italian football giants Juventus, where it achieved massive success.

The event week also included a series of legacy activities aimed at giving back to the local community in Nairobi, who generously supported the athletes during their time in the Kenyan capital.

“I’m just… so happy”, said Erlend Fagerli, the newly-crowned Freestyle Football male World Champion.

“It’s very special to win such a tournament right before retiring from the professional circuit. I wasn’t sure I was going to win at all - the level this year was incredibly high. It’s amazing how the sport has evolved since I started!”

“I’ve been working so hard for this… I almost can’t believe it happened”, said Aguska Mnich, the new female World Champion.

“It’s truly a dream to be here and be World Champion again. I had many difficulties on the way here, but thanks to my trust in God, I’ve finally made it. I know it wasn’t me - it’s all thanks to Him”.