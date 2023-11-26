'I take responsibility' for Serbia defeat: Djokovic

"Yeah, it's unfortunate really. When you lose for your country, the bitter feeling is even greater"

MÁLAGA (Spain) (AFP) – Novak Djokovic said he accepts responsibility for Serbia's Davis Cup semi-final defeat by Italy on Saturday after failing to convert three match points against Jannik Sinner.

The world number one had his Italian counterpart on the ropes in the second singles rubber at 5-4 up, but allowed Sinner to recover and win 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 to force the doubles decider.

Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic, who had won the opening singles rubber against Lorenzo Musetti, were defeated by Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-4 and leave Malaga disappointed.

"For me personally it's a huge disappointment, because I take the responsibility, obviously having three match points, being so close to win it," Djokovic told reporters.

"Yeah, it's unfortunate really. This is sport. When you lose for your country, you know, the bitter feeling is even greater."

Djokovic said it was "tough to swallow" the defeat, in a competition he was desperate to win with Serbia for the second time after their only triumph in 2010, which he was part of.

The 36-year-old Serb, a record 24-time men's Grand Slam winner, said he thought world number four Sinner's level might dip, but the Italian was relentless.

"I know Jannik's quality, but, you know, I was thinking maybe he's gonna drop a little bit, you know, in the doubles, but he didn't," said Djokovic.

"He kept the level extremely high, and at the end of the singles match, also third set, I had a lot of chances to break him and was in his service games, but every time he needed he found the serve."

Djokovic congratulated Sinner, who has now beaten him three times in four matches across 11 days.

Sinner won in the ATP Finals group stage last week but Djokovic responded by beating the Italian to win the trophy.

"They deserved it, they played really well, particularly Jannik, in singles against me and then doubles, as well," added Djokovic.

"He barely missed the ball the entire match ... you can only say congrats."

FUMING OVER DOPING CONTROL REQUEST

Earlier, Djokovic was furious after being asked to undergo a dope test shortly before Serbia's Davis Cup win over Great Britain, although the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Saturday it was standard practice and he had not been singled out.

The record 24-time men's Grand Slam winner revealed his anger at being asked before the 2-0 win on Thursday which sent Serbia into the Davis Cup semi-finals, rather than after.

Djokovic said officials asked for samples 90 minutes before his straight sets 6-4, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie.

"I didn't believe that they could make such a decision, in 20 and more years of my career, it never happened to me that an hour-and-a-half before the match, I needed to go for doping control," the 36-year-old told Serbian reporters.

"I have my own routine -- I don't need that distraction, to have my urine and blood taken, to think about whether I can give urine at that moment."

Djokovic said he had no problem with being tested "a hundred times" but not before the match.

However the ITIA said the whole team was subject to testing and it was a standard approach for team tournaments.

"Due to the format of team competitions, including the Davis Cup, teams may be notified that they have been selected for testing before matches begin and then provide samples when they are ready," an ITIA spokesman told AFP.

"Between notification and providing the sample, they are chaperoned by a member of the anti-doping team."

World number one Djokovic was already in bad humour after a run-in with some British fans during his victory over Norrie.

The ATP Finals champion told them to "shut up" and show "respect" to players after they tried to drown him out with drums during his post-match victory speech.