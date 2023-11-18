Italy overcome North Macedonia, eye Euro 2024 spot in Ukraine showdown

The Group C victory means Italy only need a draw against Ukraine to secure second place in the group

Published On: Sat, 18 Nov 2023 09:22:16 PKT

ROME, Italy (Reuters) - Federico Chiesa scored twice as Italy secured a 5-2 home victory against North Macedonia in their Euro 2024 qualifying clash on Friday, giving them an edge ahead of a deciding encounter with Ukraine on Monday for a place at the finals.

The Group C victory means Italy only need a draw against Ukraine to secure second place in the group along with already-qualified England and reach next year’s finals in Germany.

Italy have encountered difficulties in their history with North Macedonia, suffering a 1-0 loss at home in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and later playing a 1-1 Euro qualifying draw in manager Luciano Spalletti's debut as Azzurri coach in September.

"With our quality, sooner or later we do score goals, but there was this danger of counter-attacks that we were never troubled by in the first half but were a couple of times after the break," Spalletti told RAI Sport.

Giacomo Raspadori had a goal disallowed for offside, followed by Chiesa's attempt from a tight angle that was saved by North Macedonia's Stole Dimitrievski.

Italy broke the deadlock after 17 minutes when an unmarked Matteo Darmian headed in a corner at the back post.

After 40 minutes, Italy had a chance to extend their advantage from the penalty spot after Nikola Serafimov's handball but Jorginho's attempt was saved by Dimitrievski.