Italy, Canada qualify for BJK Cup semi-finals

Seville (Spain) (AFP) – Italy and Canada booked their tickets to the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Thursday with 3-0 wins over Germany and Poland respectively as defending champions Switzerland crashed out.

Leylah Fernandez eased past Poland's Magda Linette 6-2, 6-3 in Seville to seal Canada’s berth after Marina Stakusic battled past Magdalena Frech 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the opening Group C rubber.

Canada's win, capped by a doubles victory for Eugenie Bouchard and Gabriela Dabrowski, left hosts Spain with no chance of advancing to the final four of the tournament they have won five times. Spain lost to the Canadians 3-0 on Wednesday.

The hosts take on Poland on Friday but with no chance of progressing, with only the group winner advancing.

Switzerland, who won their only title last year, were also eliminated, falling 3-0 to the United States a day after having lost by the same scoreline to the Czech Republic.

Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin led Team USA in the singles, with the record 18-time champions playing on Friday for top spot in Group A and the semi-final berth against the Czechs. Earlier four-time winners Italy beat Germany to eliminate Group D rivals France.

Martina Trevisan battled past Eva Lys 7-6 (8/6), 6-1 in the opening rubber before Jasmine Paolini eased past Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-2 to ensure the Italians return to the last four for the first time since 2014.

Debutant Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto completed the Italian rout with a win over Friedsam and Laura Siegemund in the doubles. Italy, who beat France 2-1 on Wednesday, finish top of the three-team group.

Australia, runners-up in the 2022 final to Switzerland, beat Kazakhstan 2-1 to notch up their first win of the tournament after losing to Slovenia on Wednesday. Storm Hunter gave the Australians their first point against Anna Danilina 7-6 (7/2), 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva pulled Kazakhstan level with a 6-0, 7-5 win over Kimberley Birrell. The doubles, with the same players, made the difference with Australia winning a super tie-break 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10/5).

The final tie in Group B sees Kazakhstan take on group leaders Slovenia on Friday. The Australian team, which had lost to Slovenia on Wednesday, maintains its hopes of reaching the semi-finals. The first in each of the four groups advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for Saturday, before the final on Sunday.

