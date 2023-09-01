Spain soccer kiss: Society cannot allow abuse of power, Bonmati says

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati said on Thursday that abuse of power in a work relationship cannot be allowed, as she addressed the turmoil surrounding the Spanish football federation.

"This is not a good moment in Spanish football," Bonmati said after winning the UEFA women's player of the year award.

"We have just won the World Cup, but they are not talking much about it," she said, referring to the outrage after the head of the Spanish soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup.

"As a society we cannot allow the abuse of power in a work relationship," the 25-year-old Barcelona and Spain midfielder said, expressing her support for Hermoso and all women in the same situation.

"We are with you. I hope we continue working so that this society improves," she said. On Wednesday, Spain's acting Equality Minister Irene Montero told Reuters that Spanish society must break a "pact of silence" and stop normalising sexist behaviour.