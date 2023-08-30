Man City reach verbal agreement with Wolves over Nunes - reports

The clubs are understood to have arrived at an initial agreement on a fee of 47 million pounds

30 August,2023 09:41 pm

(Reuters) - Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers have come to a verbal agreement concerning the transfer of Wolves' Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes, British media reported on Wednesday.

The clubs are understood to have arrived at an initial agreement on a fee of 47 million pounds ($59.83 million) for the 25-year-old, with discussions actively continuing.

Wolves signed the Brazilian born Nunes last August for a then club-record transfer fee of 45 million euros ($49.23 million) from Sporting CP on a five-year contract.

After Kevin De Bruyne sustained a hamstring injury during the Premier League opener at Burnley, resulting in an extended period on the sidelines, City have been actively seeking a midfielder to fill the gap.