Pakistan beat Japan by 26-1 in World Cup Hockey Qualifier at Salalah

Pakistan will play its second match of qualifying against Bangladesh today

30 August,2023 10:25 am

Salalah, Oman (Web Desk) - Pakistan beat Japan by 26-1 in World Cup Hockey Qualifier at Salalah, Oman last night.

Pakistan will play its second match of qualifying against Bangladesh today. The Match will start one pm Pakistan Standred time. As per schedule, three matches will be played today. Pakistan will face Bangladesh, Afghanistan will face Kazakhstan and Indonesia will face Iran.

Pakistan team include Khan Abdullah Ishtiaq, Abdullah Muhammad, Murtaza Muhammad, Aslam Ahtisham, Liaqat Arshad, Hayat Zikriya, Abdul Rehman, Rana Abdul, Wahab

Abdul and Raza Ali.