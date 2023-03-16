Gauff set for TV show debut but tennis still top priority

Sports Sports Gauff set for TV show debut but tennis still top priority

World number six teased her appearance on young adult sports drama in a Twitter post this week

16 March,2023 02:08 pm

Indian Wells (Reuters) - Coco Gauff is set to make her small screen debut as a guest star on an episode of "All American: Homecoming" but the 19-year-old said she has no plans to swap tennis for television.

The world number six teased her appearance on the young adult sports drama in a Twitter post this week from Indian Wells, where she lost in the quarter-finals to Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday.

"It was a very different experience," Gauff said. "We did it in December during the offseason.

"I don't know if I'll do it again. It was like all day and I didn't realise how many times you have to do a scene over and over again. Drills in tennis are repetitive, but I think that's even more repetitive.

"I'd do it again because of the people I met, but I don't think I'd do it again because of the work. Huge respect to all the actors, people in that business. It's definitely not as easy as it seems on TV." Gauff, who won the Auckland title earlier this year, is scheduled to compete in the Miami Open, which begins next week.