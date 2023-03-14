Freiburg coach Streich extends deal

Sports Sports Freiburg coach Streich extends deal

Freiburg coach Streich extends deal

14 March,2023 04:44 pm

Berlin (AFP) – Christian Streich has extended his deal as Freiburg coach, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday.

As has become tradition during Streich's term with the outfit, Freiburg did not announce an end date to the contract.

Previous agreements have however been extended by one year, with his new deal expected to finish in 2024.

"It is nice that we still like coming into the office and maintaining an open and honest exchange," the 57-year-old said.

"The group here is special and it is a pleasure for me to continue working at this club together with my coaching colleagues."

After playing for Freiburg, Streich started as a youth coach in 1995 before becoming head coach in December 2011, making him the longest-serving coach in the Bundesliga.

He is currently overseeing the most successful period in the club's history.

Streich took them to the German Cup final for the first time in 2021-22, which they lost to RB Leipzig on penalties.

This season, Freiburg have spent much of the year in the top four and could qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Freiburg are also in the last 16 of the Europa League against Italian giants Juventus but are 1-0 down ahead of Thursday's second-leg at home.

Streich, who rides his bicycle to training and games, has turned down interest from bigger clubs to stay with Freiburg, and has become a cult figure in Germany.