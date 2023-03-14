Promotion of hockey among top priorities: SBP DG

Hockey Olympians from Faisalabad, Gojra meet DG Tariq Qureshi

14 March,2023 02:27 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Sports Board Punjab Director General Muhammad Tariq Qureshi says that promotion of hockey is government’s top priority as it is a national sport.



A delegation of Olympians from Faisalabad and Gojra met SBP DG at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore and exchanged views about promotion of the national game.

The delegation comprised Olympian Irfan Mehmood, Tariq Imran, Toseeq Arshad, Liaquat Ali and international hockey player Khawar Javed.



The SBD DG told the delegates that being the national game, promotion of hockey was among government’s priorities. Mr Qureshi said the board was cooperating with the National Hockey Federation and all other stakeholders in connection with promotion of the national sport.



He said promotion of the national game should be a common objective of everyone which needed concerted efforts. He said many tournaments had been organised to explore new talent. The new talent would be groomed and given training, he maintained.



Moreover, as per a statement released by the SBP on Twitter, the delegation, during their meeting with DG Tariq Qureshi, said Ustad Aslam Ruda Tournament was being organised in Gojra to promote hockey. The tournament will be held from March 23 to 29.